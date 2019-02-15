Saab at Aero India 2019

Saab will attend the Aero India show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru from 20-24 February 2019. Saab will present a wide portfolio of products and systems from the air, land and sea domains. Please visit us in Hall C at stand C3.2.



Saab is proud to be part of Aero India 2019 where we continue to team up with India for its defence and security needs, and the development of a world-class Indian defence industry. Saab’s advanced technology and innovative thinking can deliver the best solutions to India for strong national defence and an independent industrial future.



“Saab brings ready-for-tomorrow defence and security solutions that are always customised to the needs of India’s armed forces. We have a long relationship with the Indian Air Force, HAL and many other public and private sector entities involved in aerospace for India. At Aero India 2019 we showcase our latest technologies that are transforming defence and security planning, military deployment, defence economics and future force readiness,” says Ola Rignell, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India Technologies.”



“Aero India 2019 comes as the Indian Air Force evaluates new fighters for its future airpower needs. We are displaying the Gripen E mission simulator which clearly demonstrates how Gripen, the most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft in the world, maximises operational effect in the future battlespace. We are also proud to present a full scale Gripen E along with the game-changing Meteor and the precision attack Taurus KEPD missiles,” says Mats Palmberg, Vice President, Industrial Partnerships, Saab, and Head of Gripen India Campaign.



Saab products and systems on display at Aero India 2019 include:



-- Gripen E and weapon systems: Gripen combines exceptional operational performance, highly advanced net-centric warfare capability, sensor fusion, unique BVR capability, cost efficiency with true transfer of technology and a comprehensive industrial partnership. Visit us to see the full scale Gripen E and the Gripen E Mission Simulator.



-- RBS 15 Mk3: The most modern surface-to surface missile system available, it excels across a wide range of scenarios, from anti-ship engagement in blue waters and littorals, to land attack missions.



-- Taurus KEPD: A platform independent long-range precision attack missile that delivers an unparalleled combination of performance parameters. This includes long range and intelligent flight behaviour, devastating warhead and fuze technology, plus an extremely accurate and highly redundant guidance system for pin-point attacks.



-- Gripen Maritime: Gripen M (Maritime) is a fully certified design for a carrier-capable version of the latest generation of Gripen E that Saab is offering to the Indian Air Force. Gripen M is modified to launch from any carrier with either a catapult or ski-ramp assisted short take-off.



-- Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS): IDAS is a fully integrated warning system that includes radar warning (RWC), missile approach warning (MAWS) and laser warning sensors (LWS). In India, IDAS is integrated on the ALH Dhruv and ready for the LCH.



-- Land Electronic Defence System (LEDS) 50 Mk 2: An integrated, modular, active protection system combining a laser warning system (LWS) and effector control, providing combat personnel with vital situational awareness on laser threats and manual or fully automatic responses against threats.



-- Saab AESA Fighter Radar: Saab’s GaN-based (Gallium Nitride) next-generation radars are on contract and in production for a variety of users. Our new AESA fighter radar is one more example of this leap-ahead technology that is a truly unique achievement and a defining component of future air power capabilities.



-- The multi-role GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft with the Erieye-ER radar automatically detects and tracks air and surface targets over a huge area, and can reliably track very low-observable air and sea targets, including ‘stealthy’ aircraft, cruise missiles or submarine periscopes, even in heavy clutter and jamming environments.



-- Saab’s Giraffe 1X is a multi-purpose, lightweight 3D AESA radar system solution in the X-band with the best performance in its class. Giraffe 1X is characterised by its low weight and small physical footprint allowing for integration on almost any vehicle without affecting mobility and agility.



-- Ground Combat Systems including the Carl Gustaf M4, a man-portable multi-role weapon system that provides high tactical flexibility through a wide range of ammunition types. It is extremely light (less than 7 kg), and has an intelligent sight, improved ergonomics and reduced action time. Meanwhile, the disposable AT4 system is enhanced to deliver extended range (ER) performance and improved high explosive (HE) effects.



-- Signature Management Systems: Saab’s portfolio includes the Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System a tailor-made, multi-spectral (visual, near IR, short wave IR, thermal IR and radar from 1 GHz to 100 GHz), multi-purpose system for mobile fighting platforms that enhances survivability and sustainability in the battlefield. We also have various multi-spectral camouflage nets (MSCN) including the advanced reversible camouflage screen (ARCAS) and C-90 Net, designed to protect all kinds of vehicles and other static military equipment.



-- Digital Tower Management Solutions: Remote Tower solutions provide a smarter approach to air traffic control by digitising and integrating airport functions. Whether the airport is an international hub, a small regional airport or a brand-new facility, we offer effective solutions that improve safety and operational efficiency.



