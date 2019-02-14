Bell Advanced Aircraft Showcased at IDEX 2019

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Feb 14, 2019)

For decades, Bell has been known for building aircraft that save lives and support militaries around the world. Rapidly delivering and retrieving warfighters in extreme, challenging environments. Developing agile machinery built for fast transport and swift movement.



Creating the next generation of vertical lift products by thinking above and beyond flight. When it comes to developing tiltrotor technology, or producing life-saving aircraft, Bell has the innovative minds and the relentless drive to revolutionize vertical takeoff and lift.



The Bell 429 is designed with the future in mind, enhancing occupant safety, with the adaptability to remain at the forefront as mission requirements evolve. The Bell 429 is chosen by police forces, air medical teams and militaries around the world for time-sensitive missions and training. The aircraft on display is owned and operated by the EDIC Horizon International Flight Academy based in Al Ain, UAE.



The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey will also be exhibited at the show. The Osprey routinely performs a variety of global missions as the most in-demand aircraft with the United States Marine Corps. The flexibility of tiltrotor is repeatedly demonstrated in crisis response and humanitarian relief campaigns, and the V-22 continues to transform rotorcraft operations everywhere.





Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – Bell Helicopter has strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.



-ends-

