USS Porter Arrives in Rota, Spain for TRAV

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 14, 2019)

ROTA, Spain --- Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) returned to Naval Station Rota, Spain, for a scheduled training and maintenance availability (TRAV), Feb. 13.



Porter departed Rota, Dec. 27, 2017, and began its sixth Forward-Deployed Naval Force (FDNF) patrol in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



"The crew performed admirably during our sixth FDNF patrol,” said Porter’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. Craig Trent. “We have been operating in some cold and harsh environments, but this crew has shown true resiliency by adapting and overcoming every obstacle. I could not be more proud of everything they have accomplished. We are all happy to be home to see our friends and family, and we really appreciate everyone's support. "



While on patrol, Porter conducted missions in support of regional allies and partners, and earned qualifications and certifications in the Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, North Sea and Baltic Sea. The certifications included aviation certification, mobility aviation, mobility damage control, and Naval Surface Fire Support.



Porter and the crew also conducted two bilateral exercises with the Turkish and Finnish navies, improving maritime capabilities and reassuring NATO allies and regional partners of U.S. 6th Fleet's commitment to maritime security and stability in its area of operations.



During the patrol, the ship visited ports in Turkey, Latvia, Demark and England. The crew hosted two luncheons and a reception in Denmark for more than 100 local officials, including the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, and Danish Lt. Gen. Max Nielson, the Danish vice chief of defense. Sailors were also able to volunteer for a community service project that helped refurbish a house into a storage facility for animal food at one of Latvia's premier animal parks, Ligatnes Nature Trail and Zoo.



In total, Porter and its crew covered more than 13,000 nautical miles and visited four countries during the patrol, conducted six straight transits, 11 sea and anchor evolutions and one underway replenishment. Porter also served 43,064 meals to the crew, provided 300 haircuts, expended more than 6,000 crew-served weapon rounds, qualified 45 Sailors with the M9 service pistol and conducted more than 30 damage control drills.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



-ends-

