Continued High Demand for Saab’s RBS 70 NG VSHORAD System

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 14, 2019)

Saab’s newest VSHORAD system, the RBS 70 NG has had a strong order income in the past year. With two new customers in 2018 and great interest shown from potential customers, the future for the system seems more promising than ever.



Last year RBS 70 NG secured two new customers, Brazil and the Czech Republic. Both Brazil and the Czech Republic are users of the predecessor system, RBS 70. RBS 70 had a big role in Brazil 2016 as it was a part of the protection of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The system was also used recently to protect the airspace during the opening ceremony for Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro.



In the Czech Republic there has been a close cooperation on RBS 70 NG between the armed the Czech Army and the local industry. The outcome was an integrated system, specifically adapted for the Czech’s need.



“The RBS 70 has a great record and we are now seeing that being reflected in Saab’s latest VSHORAD solution. We are seeing very significant interest in RBS 70 NG from potential customers with high demands, who wants to invest in a future-proof air defence system”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The RBS 70 NG builds on its predecessor, the world-known RBS 70 with 1600 systems and 18 000 missiles delivered to 19 nations. The laser guidance that makes the system unjammable is still present, but the RBS 70 NG offers significant improvements such as an automatic target tracker and an integrated sighting system which enables night and day capability.





