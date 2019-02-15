Release of Naval Shipbuilding Strategic Workforce Discussion Paper

15 Feb 2019 Media release

The Coalition Government has today released the Naval Shipbuilding Strategic Workforce Discussion Paper.



While the Government has already taken many actions to build the workforce, it is important to hear if there is more that we can and should do to support workforce growth.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the Government is therefore seeking submissions on the Discussion Paper, including any pertinent data, to help guide further actions and initiatives to support the development of the naval shipbuilding workforce.



“The Government’s investment in establishing the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs across Australia,” Minister Pyne said.



“In order to meet the future demands of the Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise, we must ensure we have the right people, at the right time, with the right skills.



“By providing a submission on the Naval Shipbuilding Strategic Workforce Discussion Paper, businesses and other interested parties will help inform the continuous workforce planning being undertaken in support of the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise.”





Submissions are open until 29 March 2019. The Naval Shipbuilding Strategic Workforce Discussion Paper is available at http://www.defence.gov.au/NavalShipBuilding/.



