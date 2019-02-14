Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 14, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $20,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission (ATTAM) capability Phase I.



The mission of the ATTAM Phase I program is to develop, demonstrate, and transition advanced turbine propulsion, power and thermal technologies that provides improvement in affordable mission capability.



This approach extends to a range of legacy, emerging, and future military propulsion, power and thermal technology needs in multiple applications.



Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 8, 2027.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 54 offers were received.



No specific funds are obligated on the basic IDIQ, although in conjunction with the basic IDIQ award, the first task order is incrementally funded with fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,000; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $315,000 at the time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-D-2060, FA8650-19-F-2075).



-ends-

