Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Receives New High-Speed Patrol Boats

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 14, 2019)

ORANJESTAD --- The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) has commissioned four new Metal Shark high speed patrol boats.



The four recently inducted vessels are of the Defiant-class, a diverse series of patrol vessels that range from 27 to 165 ft in length. The DCCG's new models are Defiant 38 variants. These 38-foot, high-speed patrol boats outfitted with twin Cummins Marine QSB6.7 diesel engines and capable of achieving top speeds in excess of 45 knots. The vessels are outfitted with an array of modern technical and surveillance systems in order to pursue their primary mission of maritime patrol.



These latest acquisitions are part of a wider initiative on the part of the Dutch Ministry of Defense to augment the DCCG's fleet strength and will increase the total number of Metal Shark vessels in DCCG service to twelve.



The four newest Defiants were officially commissioned by the DCCG in Mid-January 2019 and crews are now conducting familiarity training with the vessels before their entry into active deployment.



-ends-

