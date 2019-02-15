Aegis Combat System Integration Limited Tender Released

(Source: Australian Minister for Defence; issued Feb 15, 2019)

Defence has selected Raytheon Australia to act as its Australian Aegis Systems Integration Agent.



Defence has issued a Limited Request for Tender to Raytheon to establish a Deed of Standing Offer under which Raytheon Australia will provide Aegis combat system integration support for up to six years.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said that the United States Navy’s proven Aegis combat management system, which is already fitted to the Hobart Class Destroyers, will be fitted to the Hunter Class Frigates as well.



“Raytheon Australia will provide Defence with their demonstrated expertise for the successful implementation, evolution and continuous development of Aegis combat systems in our current and future surface combatants.”



“Selecting Raytheon Australia for this limited tender will provide workforce continuity and allow Defence to leverage from their recent Aegis experience gained as the Combat System Integrator role for the Hobart Class Destroyers.”



“This is an important step forward in realising the Government’s new approach to Naval Combat Systems management.”



Subject to successful negotiations the Standing Offer should be in effect by mid-2019.



