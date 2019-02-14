U.S. Army Awards Raytheon $406M Contract for Radios

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Feb 14, 2019)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --- Raytheon won a $406 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract award from the U.S. Army for ARC-231A radio systems. The contract, which will be performed over the next five years, includes upgrades, production and support for up to 5,000 radios.



Because the ARC-231A is software-defined, it can accommodate rapid upgrades without requiring the radio to be removed from its platform. The latest version of the system recently gained NSA Type 1 certification and delivers secure, classified communications on the battlefield.



"These radios are the backbone of rotary-wing communications," said Barbara Borgonovi, vice president of Raytheon Integrated Communication Systems. "The ARC-231A enables U.S. forces to maintain the edge in secure communications, whether they're flying in contested or congested environments."



The radios will be installed on a variety of Army platforms, including the UH-60 Black Hawk, UH-72 Lakota utility helicopter and the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



