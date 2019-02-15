Leonardo to Present its Advanced Aerospace, Security and Defence Systems at IDEX/NAVDEX in the UAE

ROME --- Leonardo will be exhibiting its wide portfolio of aerospace, security and defence capabilities at the 14th IDEX and 5th NAVDEX exhibitions in Abu Dhabi from 17th to 21st February. Find us at IDEX stand 06-B07 and NAVDEX stand B005. Since the first IDEX event, in 1993, Leonardo’s products have always featured at this unique showcase in the Middle East region, and long before that Leonardo was already supporting the UAE’s armed forces with world class products.One example being the supply of SF-260 and MB-339 advanced training aircraft for the UAE Air Force. The MB-339 continues to equip the UAE’s Al Fursan national aerobatic team as well as their Italian counterpart, the Frecce Tricolori.Continuing the tradition as a leading supplier of training aircraft, Leonardo will be promoting its new generation pilot training systems that cover the entire flight training syllabus: from basic training, with the new M-345 – which will replace Italian Air Force MB-339s starting from 2020 – to advanced and lead-in fighter training, with the M-346, which will be presented in its Fighter Attack version.For the first time in the region, Leonardo will present its Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) capabilities based on an ‘open systems’ architecture, which enables the selection and integration of an appropriate sensor and effector mix for the specific scenario and operator and phase of engagement. Leonardo C-UAS capabilities are already operational with the Armed Forces of Italy and the UK and are available to be quickly and easily deployed in a civilian context, at airports or major events, all over the world.Defence systems are another sector in which Leonardo excels and it will be showcasing systems, for both land and naval applications at IDEX and NAVDEX. These will include the HITFACT MkII lightweight, modular turret, which can be configured with either a 105/52 mm rifled gun or a 120/45 mm smoothbore low-recoil-force gun; also on display will be the Company’s guided ammunition offer, including the 76mm DART, used for engaging fast-moving targets, and the Vulcano family 76mm and 127mm naval guns, and 155mm land artillery systems, which can deliver an effect at extreme range with surgical precision.Leonardo is a technological leader in the field of airborne sensors and protection technology and will be showcasing its high-performance Osprey Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar which features ultra-high levels of reliability and attractive cost-of-ownership. Protective capabilities such as the world-leading BriteCloud Expendable Active Decoy and Miysis Directed Infrared Counter-Measure (DIRCM) will also be on display. These systems are readily exportable to the Middle East region, where Miysis has already been ordered.For land and naval applications Leonardo has its multi-functional and multi-mission radar family called KRONOS, which can simultaneously and independently perform surveillance and tracking thanks to the AESA technology developed within the company. The KRONOS in its different versions is well known in the area, starting from the UAE where the Abu Dhabi class corvettes integrate the radar system, as well as the Falaj 2 class Patrol Vessels.At NAVDEX an interactive display of a ship’s bridge will be on show supported by Leonardo’s innovative ‘naval cockpit’, where visitors can learn about the capabilities of a fully-integrated naval operations and combat system. Additionally, Leonardo’s naval equipment will be present on board the Italian Navy’s ITS Carlo Margottini, a European Multimission Frigate (FREMM) which is visiting the NAVDEX exhibition this year.ITS Margottini is an anti-submarine warfare unit and is equipped with systems designed, produced and integrated by Leonardo. In the UAE, more than 20 vessels are equipped with Leonardo naval systems. In the Middle East region, the company is also providing refit and upgrade solutions for existing fleets, such as the Royal Bahrain Naval Force’s six ‘Al Manama’ class ships, where new weapon control systems, training services and logistics are being provided.Leonardo will also be marketing its AW139M, AW149 and AW109M Trekker military helicopters, designed to perform a wide range of law enforcement, search and rescue, security, utility, and troop transport missions and border and coastal surveillance, day or night, in all conditions, will be displayed in model form. Leonardo’s AW159 multi-role anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare helicopter will be presented at NAVDEX. The new generation AW159 delivers exceptional maritime capability while being able to operate from small ships. The NH90 NFH naval helicopter will also be on display aboard the ITS Margottini.Leonardo’s helicopters are recognised in the UAE for their high performance, advanced technology and safety. Approximately 90% of the UAE VVIP rotorcraft fleet is made up of Leonardo helicopters and more than 100 Leonardo helicopters are currently operating in the UAE in various roles. Across the Middle East region, more than 280 of Leonardo’s new generation helicopters are in service or on order.Leonardo’s space technologies, security services for major events and critical infrastructure physical and cyber security protection are capabilities that are well known in the UAE. Leonardo is looking to expand its business in the UAE and has already offered solutions for the UAE’s space programmes, security, communication and automation services for transport as well as integrated and secure communication networks for the police service and armed forces.-ends-