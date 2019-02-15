Otokar to Present ARMA 6x6 and COBRA II in Abu Dhabi

(Source: Otokar; issued Feb 15, 2019)

Otokar, with armoured vehicles used in 32 countries across the world, attends at the IDEX to take place on February 17-21, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. During the five-day exhibition Otokar presents its ARMA 6x6, COBRA II armoured vehicles with its own design turrets.



Otokar, a Koç Group Company, with over 30 years of experience in military vehicles, participates in IDEX 2019 in UAE. Within its wide product range, Otokar displays its ARMA 6x6 with BOZOK turret, and COBRA II 4x4 with KESKIN turret systems during the show.



Stating that Otokar boasts the widest land defence systems product range from 4x4 to 8x8, from tracked armoured vehicles to turret systems, General Manager Serdar Görgüç said "Apart from being the leading supplier of the Turkish Military and Security Forces for land systems, over 30,000 Otokar military vehicles serve almost 55 different end users in 32 countries. Our strength in the defence industry is driven by our experience, engineering and R&D capabilities, and successful use of technology."



Mentioning Otokar's strong presence in Gulf region, Görgüç continued: "GCC countries are particularly important for Otokar where many different vehicle types of wide Otokar military range are already serving successfully to the requirements of the region in different forces since early 2000s. Due to our broad activities in the United Arab Emirates, our establishment of Otokar Land Systems in the country in 2016 helps us a lot in our relations with all countries in the region. Through this company we became much closer to our customers and even more strengthen our existing relations.”



“Through our recent activities, Otokar is no longer playing only a vehicle manufacturer and supplier role in GCC but also enjoys its local MRO activities and even transferring its engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Last year Otokar Land Systems’ joint venture company Al Jasoor signed a significant 8x8 armoured vehicle contract for UAE Armed Forces for RABDAN 8x8 Armoured Vehicles, which is displayed right beside us, in Al Jasoor stand."



“With the aim of increasing our presence in the region, IDEX is an important opportunity for us to meet our existing users as well as potential users. We believe that our vehicles serving worldwide are the most important reference for our potential users. We will use our unique experience in response to the unique needs of the region in the best possible way.”



ARMA 6x6: MODULAR ARMOURED VEHICLE



Otokar presents ARMA 6x6 at IDEX with Otokar design BOZOK turret. Otokar’s multi-wheeled modular armoured vehicle ARMA 6x6 offers superior mobility, high mine and ballistic protection, as well as medium and high-calibre weapon system integration options. Offering high tactical and technical features, ARMA comes with an optional amphibious version for peacekeeping and humanitarian aid operations in the most demanding terrain and climate conditions.



ARMA 6x6 stands out especially with its high payload capacity and large internal volume. ARMA can be equipped with different weapons and turret according to the needs. The ARMA family can be used for different missions as an armoured personnel carrier, armoured combat vehicle, command control, CBRN reconnaissance vehicle while different weapon systems can be integrated into the vehicle.



COBRA II: HIGH PROTECTION AND MOBILITY CAPABILITIES



COBRA is displayed with KESKIN turret system at IDEX. COBRA II, manufactured by Otokar with the mission of designing and manufacturing globally competitive land systems products, stands out with its superior performance. Built on the COBRA platform, COBRA II offers high level of protection and payload capacity and large internal volume. In addition to superior mobility, COBRA II also comes with the capacity to accommodate 9 personnel including the driver and commander, offering high protection against ballistic, mine and IED threats.



Delivering high performance in the toughest terrain and climate conditions, COBRA II is optionally available with an amphibious version, adapting perfectly to different missions as needed. COBRA II, subjected to rigorous climatic and amphibious tests in different parts of the world, travelled thousands of miles and also successfully passed the open sea swimming tests. Preferred especially for offering a wide range of weapons integration and mission equipment options, COBRA II is successfully used in border protection as well as internal security and peacekeeping missions.



The modular structure of COBRA II also makes it possible to be used as a personnel carrier, weapons platform, ground surveillance radar, CBRN reconnaissance vehicle, command control vehicle and ambulance. COBRA II is already in service with Turkish Armed and Security forces and with export customers.



OTOKAR TURRET SYSTEMS



With the expansion of its vehicle family, Otokar turned its focus on turret and weapon station development. With over 30 years of knowledge and expertise in turret systems design and integration, Otokar developed MIZRAK, BOZOK, BASOK, UCOK and KESKIN remote controlled turrets ranging from 7.62 mm to 30 mm. With its high-performance, high-tech turret systems, Otokar aims to strengthen its platforms and gain competitive advantage in the world.





Otokar, founded in 1963, offers products with owned intellectual property rights, using its own technology, design and applications to provide solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Otokar, a Koç Group company, is the leading supplier of land defence systems for Turkish Armed Forces. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defence industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles and tracked armoured vehicles as well as turret systems.



-ends-

