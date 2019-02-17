SPYNEL-X V-LRF Search & Track System with the Highest Definition in the World, Showcased for the First Time at IDEX

(Source: Spynel; issued Feb 17, 2019)

ABU DHABI, UAE –-- This week, SPYNEL-X and its V-LRF option are showcased at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, Abu Dhabi, for the first time. The recently-launched thermal sensor equipped with a visible channel and a laser range finder will be presented to decision-makers from within the defence industry, alongside key representatives from governments, armed forces and the key military personnel.



Award-winner V-LRF option for SPYNEL was recognized as best anti-drone system at the Milipol international tradeshow and received the Innovative Product of the Year Award from SECONA Shield. With its HD visible camera equipped with a x30 optical zoom, the SPYNEL Panoramic sensor ensures a better threat identification with no blind spot. The laser range finder provides the user with the exact distance of all detected threats on land, at sea or in the air. In these times of heightened UAV threats, SPYNEL-X VLRF is an innovative solution which guarantees the ability to detect, track and classify any types of drones.



The SPYNEL -X VLRF InfraRed Search & Track is used for varied military applications, providing 24/7 coverage of very wide areas on land and at sea, in harsh weather. Equipped with the advanced detection recognition & tracking software CYCLOPE, SPYNEL provides early target discrimination in total discretion, as the system is fully passive. The image quality provided by the panoramic IR sensor has a resolution of up to 120Mpixels.



Cyril Marchebout, Sales Representative of SPYNEL in Middle East, said : ‘’We are proud to showcase our V-LRF innovation at IDEX 2019. SPYNEL 360° has become part of the must-have security & military equipment based on thermal imaging technology to detect asymmetric threats. We are committed to providing the best situational awareness adapted to our clients’ needs, and to do so, our technologies must keep on evolving.’’





HGH Infrared Systems has been an expert in infrared technology for over 35 years. Since 1982, HGH designs, develops, assembles and sells electro-optics systems and software for security, defense, oil & gas, energy and various industrial applications. The company has established itself as an international reference in terms of innovation in infrared technology, through the development of multiple advanced sensors, systems and proprietary software.



