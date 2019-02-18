Rafael to Showcase Advanced Defence Systems at Avalon Air Show

(Source: Rafael; issued Feb 18, 2019)

Rafael Australia will exhibit at the 2019 Avalon Air Show from 26 February to 2 March. Rafael will showcase a range of products, relevant to defence programs in Australia and the region.



Rafael will display ground-breaking, combat-proven solutions for a range of air projects. These solutions will enhance the ADF’s survivability, situational awareness and lethality with precision and effectiveness.



Rafael’s Avalon Air Show 2019 exhibit will showcase the following systems, currently under consideration for existing LAND and AIR projects:



-- The Spike family of multi-purpose precision missile systems, in use in 31 countries globally, to be offered for the Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH). Like its ground version, the Spike systems for helicopter applications, in operational use by numerous air forces around the world, consists of the following variants:



-- Spike LR2, the newest 5th generation variant of the Spike family; a ‘long-range’ multi-purpose, tactical guided missile system effective against a variety of targets ranging to 5.5 km. On 22 August, the Australian Government announced the Spike LR2 was chosen as the Anti-Tank Guided Weapons (ATGW) for the Boxer CRV.



-- Spike ER2, an ‘extended range’ multi-purpose, multi-platform, missile system for ranges up to 16 km, providing a ‘fire & forget’ / ‘fire, observe & update’ capability.



-- Spike NLOS, a ‘non-line-of-sight’ multi-purpose, multi-platform electro-optical missile system with real-time wireless data link for long-range hidden targets, ranging to 30 km.



-- The Tamir Counter Rocket Artillery and Mortar (CRAM) interceptor, part of Rafael’s Iron Dome short-range, ground-based air defence system (SRGBAD), with more than 2000 combat interceptions. Iron Dome is designed for quick detection, discrimination and interception of asymmetric and conventional indirect fire up to 70 km.



-- The Drone Dome Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), designed to detect, track, and neutralize drones either by jamming their communication or destroying them using a high-powered laser. Drone Dome, recently supplied to the UK Armed Forces, will be offered for a range of civil and military applications.



-- BNET is an integrated C3 system providing position and jam-resistant high-speed Data and Voice (Analogy and VoIP) used for combat communications in a modern battlefield. Broadband MANET IP Software Defined Radio (SDR) for transmission of reliable digital information at high data rates among a large number of users, both for ground and air applications.



-- SPICE 1000 - Stand-off GPS-independent air-to-ground gliding munition kit based on Rafael's unique scene-matching technology for precise hits at ranges of up to 100 km.





Rafael Australia is committed to growing its Australian operations and working with partners in industry and government to enhance Australia’s sovereign industrial capabilities. To support this, Rafael Australia has formed an Australian joint venture with the Varley Group, forming VRA Systems as the future hub of its Australian operations.



VRA Systems leverages Rafael’s expertise as a world leader in defence technology with the Varley Group’s 132 years of engineering and manufacturing experience in Australia. This partnership will ensure local engineering, integration, manufacturing, training and in-service support for Rafael capabilities. This partnership constitutes a significant investment in innovation and jobs, and will support export opportunities for Australia’s defence industry.



Rafael Australia will exhibit at Avalon Air Show 2019 in Hall 2, Stand 2K13.



