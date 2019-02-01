European Security Policy: Views from France and Germany

(Source: ARES Group at IRIS; issued Feb 14, 2019)

As the Munich Security Conference 2019 closes, we continue our series on national perspectives on PeSCo with two policy papers on France and Germany.Both these countries have played an important part in the process that led PeSCo to be finally launched in December 2017, it was present in the Lisbon Treaty which came into effect in 2009 but was already considered in the 2003 European convention.In September 2016, the French and German Defence Ministers proposed to relaunch the PeSCo project in a common roadmap aiming at revitalising the CDSP. The project was mostly carried by Germany, but it was also supported by France, and both countries eventually brought in all their partners.However, although the two countries have shared the same bed, do they share the same dream for PeSCo?Claudia Major and Christian Mölling (Germany), and Olivier de France (France) give us the vision of their respective countries.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.