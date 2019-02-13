Department of State Announces Publication of 36th Edition of World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers (WMEAT)

(Source: US State Department; issued Feb 13, 2019)

WASHINGTON, DC. --- The Department of State’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance is pleased to announce its recent online posting of WMEAT 2018, the 36th edition of the State Department’s World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers (WMEAT) publication, covering the years 2005-2016, on the State Department’s website here.This edition of WMEAT, like previous recent annual editions, presents data in spreadsheet form for ease of reference by researchers.WMEAT figures, especially for armed forces personnel, military expenditures and arms transfers, are neither so accurate nor so reliable as uniform presentation in statistical tables might seem to imply, due to incompleteness, ambiguity, or total absence of data for some countries either in those parameters or in parameters, such as GDP price deflators or exchange rates, used in Table I to convert local-currency-denominated values for military spending and GDP to U.S. dollars.In Table I, apparent sources of error and extent of imprecision vary across countries, years, and parameters, and are indicated by color-coding on the pages for specific countries.In Tables II, III and IV, the quality of source data for arms transfer values is not readily assessable. In no table does either rounding or limitation on significant digits adequately reflect potential inaccuracy.-ends-