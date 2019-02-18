Growing Australia's Defence Exports

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 18, 2019)

A major milestone has been reached on Australia’s journey to become a top ten global defence exporter.



The Defence Export Facility will support the export of sophisticated Australian radar systems and patrol boats.



This support for Australian defence industry will help create and support Australian jobs.



The Defence Export Facility was established to grow Australia’s defence exports by helping overcome difficulties in accessing private sector finance for exports.



CEA Technologies will use a $90 million loan from the Defence Export Facility to finance the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Canberra to help grow their exports and meet Australian Defence Force demand for their world-class phased array radars.



The expansion of CEA’s facilities is expected to create 200 jobs and further high-tech jobs in its Australian supply chain.



Thanks to the Defence Export Facility, Austal is in negotiations to build two patrol boats for the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT). The export facility loan of up to $80 million will directly support Australian jobs on the program. Austal is still in contract negotiations with the GORTT but has concluded an interim Schedule Protection Agreement to allow work to commence at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia centre for excellence in Maritime design to support the sale.



The Austal order shows how the Defence Export Facility is helping Australian exporters sell more of their Australian products to the world, helping drive economic growth and create new Australian jobs.



Exports will help strengthen Australia’s defence industry and build the nation’s sovereign defence capability, critical to keeping Australia safe and secure.



The Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (Efic) will administer loans under the Defence Export Facility.



-ends-

