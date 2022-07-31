Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 15, 2019)

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $191,029,190 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract for the production of TRIDENT II D5 Strategic Weapon System MK6 Guidance Equivalent Units.



This contract contains options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $391,767,950.



Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (30.5 percent); Clearwater, Florida (20.6 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (43.2 percent); and McKinney, Texas (5.7 percent).



The work is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022. If the option is exercised, work will continue through July 31, 2023.



Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $189,489,000; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $1,540,190 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1)&(4) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunity website.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-19-C-0008).



-ends-

