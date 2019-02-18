Top Defense Officials of S. Korea, Egypt Discuss Arms Industry Cooperation

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Feb 18, 2019)

SEOUL --- Top defense officials of South Korea and Egypt have discussed ways to deepen arms industry cooperation during their talks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Seoul's defense ministry said Monday.



South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Egypt's Minister for Military Production Mohamed El-Assar met on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (local time).



During their meeting, Jeong called for Egypt's interest in bilateral defense cooperation and pledged to make active efforts to develop a "mutually beneficial" partnership, his ministry said in a press release.



Mohamed voiced hope for greater industrial cooperation through joint investment and production between South Korean and Egyptian defense firms.



The Egyptian minister also highly evaluated Seoul's efforts to build lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula and expressed his government's continued support for the development of inter-Korean relations.



At the invitation of the UAE Minister of State for Defense Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Jeong visited the Middle East country to attend the exhibition and meet a South Korean military contingent there.



Some 1,500 defense companies from 70 countries, including around 30 firms from South Korea, are participating in the five-day exhibition that runs through Thursday.



At the exhibition, Jeong encouraged South Korean defense businessmen and met with heads of delegations from major Middle East countries, such as Oman and Egypt, to discuss bilateral arms industry cooperation.



-ends-

