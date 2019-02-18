Saab Receives Order for 9LV Fire Control System from Norway

Saab has received an order from Vard Group A/S for delivery of the 9LV Fire Control System (FCS) including the Fire Control Director Ceros 200 to the Norwegian Coast Guard’s new Jan Mayen class vessels.



The 9LV FCS is used to detect, monitor and combat threats with unpreceded accuracy.



“We are proud to continue supporting the Norwegian Coast Guard’s fire control capabilities with 9LV FCS, which meets Norway’s requirements for high precision, availability and quality”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Vard Group is building the Jan Mayen class vessels with the first delivery planned for 2022. Saab will undertake the work in Järfälla, Sweden.



The 9LV FCS provides rapid, reliable defence against any threat in any environment, including advanced sea-skimming missiles and asymmetric surface threats. One of the core components, Ceros 200, is based on radar and optronic technology which gives the system very high precision in all weather conditions. It is used on more than 200 ships around the world.





