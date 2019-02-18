General Dynamics Land Systems Receives Contract to Support Reset of U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle Fleet

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Feb 18, 2019)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. --– General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada has been awarded a $37.2 million (USD) contract to deliver 60 hardware kits for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) Reset Program.



The hardware kit addresses key obsolescence and readiness issues and consists of a modern powerpack, driveline system, driver's instrument panel and a new turret slip ring. The fully integrated kits will be procured by General Dynamics and delivered to the Marine Corps for installation at Marine Corps Production Plants.



The contract was signed through the Canadian Commercial Corporation, a Crown corporation of the Government of Canada, under the Defense Production Sharing Agreement (DPSA) between Canada and the United States.



