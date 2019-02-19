SA-Designed 8×8 Launched at IDEX (excerpt)

(Source: DefenceWeb; posted Feb 19, 2019)

By Guy Martin

This new vehicle, composed of mostly off-the-shelf components, offers a high level of protection and good performance, but 32 tonnes to carry 8 infantrymen in such a large-volume, high silhouette APC will pose substantial operational problems. (Twitter photo)

United Arab Emirates-based company Calidus has launched its new Wahash 8×8 armoured vehicle at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The vehicle was designed, built and tested by South Africa’s ADG Mobility in conjunction with Calidus.The Wahash is an amphibious vehicle designed for high ground mobility and agility. It is described as being ideal for combat, surveillance and counter-insurgency. Powered by a 720 hp engine, it has a top speed of 130 km/h on land and range of 750 km. As it is amphibious, it can travel at 8-10 km/h in Beufort scale sea state 2 thanks to two propellers fixed to the back of the vehicle.Designed for the Middle Eastern climate, it can operate in temperatures ranging from -30 to 55 degrees Celsius.An all-round situational awareness camera system gives the crew a picture of what is happening outside the vehicle without having to expose themselves above armour. Externally fitted to the driver’s compartment is an armoured visor that can be opened and closed by the driver to offer even higher levels of protection.The Wahash has been designed to offer scalable protection to meet the end user’s needs. The vehicle can be certified to STANAG 4569 Level 1, 2 or 4 ballistic protection or Level 4A and 4B landmine protection. Against improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the vehicle is protected against a 50 kg blast charge and 155 mm fragmentation charge. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protection is standard as is an automatic fire and explosion suppression system. South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) carried out the landmine and IED certification tests. (end of excerpt)-ends-