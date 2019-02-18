Paramount Group Secures First Customer for New Mbombe 4 Armoured Vehicle

(Source: Paramount Group; issued Feb 18, 2019)

ABU DHABI, UAE --- The acquisition of Paramount Group’s newly launched, next generation armoured personnel carrier, the Mbombe 4, was announced by the United Arab Emirates at IDEX 2019, the largest defence and security Expo in the Middle East.



The announcement was made by the UAE’s Ministry of Defence on the first day of IDEX, held in Abu Dhabi.



Manufactured by the global defence and aerospace company, Paramount Group, the Mbombe 4 is drawing on the exceptional heritage of the Mbombe 8x8, now in production following its launch in 2016, and the Mbombe 6x6, which has entered service.



The Mbombe 4x4 completes the highly advanced Mbombe family of combat vehicles, designed to optimally meet the increasing demand for outstanding protection, yet versatility in conventional and asymmetric warfare, counter terrorism and peacekeeping missions.



Founder and Executive Chairman of Paramount Group, Ivor Ichikowitz, stated: “The UAE is one of the most sophisticated procurement markets of defence equipment in the world. We are very privileged that our newly launched, next generation armoured vehicle has been selected by the UAE’s Armed Forces.



“We are very proud of our strong partnership and are committed to strengthening this long into the future. We are dedicated to developing advanced defence capabilities and next generation technologies which will support our regional partners.”



The Mbombe 4 is fully industrialised, allowing for efficient manufacture in customer countries around the world, harnessing Paramount Group’s proven portable manufacturing model.



Displaying a striking new design, packed with the latest technologies and capabilities required for the modern battlefield, the Mbombe 4 offers outstanding levels of protection, mobility and flexibility.



The platform offers very high levels of ballistic and mine protection (e.g. crew compartment STANAG 4569-Level 3, blast protection STANAG 4569-Level 4a & 4b) and protection against a 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bomb. Its applique armour packages can provide higher levels of ballistic protection (up to level 4) and mine protection as required by the customer.



Other key features of the Mbombe 4 include a burst speed of 140km/hr, ensuring exceptional levels of mobility, a unique, rear-door ramp design proven in combat on 6x6 and 8x8 IFVs, with the vehicle fully operational in winter conditions of -20 Celsius to desert conditions of +55 Celsius. The 16 tonnes Mbombe 4 provides a payload of nearly three tonnes, encapsulating weapon systems, ammunition, crew and supplies.



The Mbombe family enables Paramount Group to provide customers with a comprehensive family of 4 x 4, 6 x 6 and 8 x 8 IFVs, which share over 70% of common components to reduce through life costs and ensures efficient training and logistics. This also presents a unique opportunity for the global market, affording a prospective end-user of all three vehicles significant savings in the areas of maintenance and logistical support.



The Mbombe 4 has been designed to accommodate a wide range of payloads and turrets. The onboard mission computer and interface system is able to integrate with both Western and Eastern-made weapon systems. The vehicle is further fitted with the latest generation navigational, crew comfort and security systems, with examples including a driver-assist camera system, winterisation kit, vehicle location and tracking systems, a NATO standard tow-hitch, radios and intercoms systems and a Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS).



