Spain Joins Future Combat Aircraft Project

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry, issued Feb. 18, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.om)

The Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, signed with her German and Spanish counterparts, Ursula von der Leyen and Margarita Robles, a joint letter of intent formalizing the entry of Spain into the project of the Future Combat Air System.



A historic member of all recent European aeronautics cooperation, Spain becomes a new partner in the Future Air Combat System (SCAF) project. In the coming weeks, the Spanish forces will join the Franco-German team leading the work already launched.



Discussions are also underway to set the terms for the participation of Spanish industry.



An unprecedented project, SCAF will provide the countries concerned - by 2040 - with a fighter jet equipped with disruptive technologies and drone escorts.



It is a cornerstone of the construction of Europe of defense and will constitute a major contribution to the security of Europeans as well as to the development of a modern and adapted Atlantic Alliance.



It embodies the construction of a European defense keen to ensure full interoperability between partners and Allies, and leaves the door open to broader cooperation.



