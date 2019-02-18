India, Argentina Expected to Work Together on Trainer Aircraft for the Air Force (excerpt)

(Source: Financial Express; published Feb 18, 2019)

By Huma Siddiqui

India and Argentina signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Defence Cooperation between the two countries at the end of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Argentina President Mauricio Macri.Under the MoU, the ministries of both sides are expected to explore avenues of working together. Argentina is looking for bargains to restore its military. With a little bit of innovative thinking, both countries can cooperate to the mutual benefit of both countries.Highly placed sources have confirmed to FE Online that a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is expected to visit Buenos Aires next month for exploring possibilities of cooperating in this sector. (…/…)Argentine has IA-63 Pampa-II, and it could offer an opportunity for both sides to work together, the minister said. FE ONLINE was the first to report that both India and Argentina could work together to develop trainer aircraft for the Air Forces. (end of excerpt)-ends-