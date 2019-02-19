Leonardo and Abu Dhabi Ship Building Sign MoU to Enhance Collaboration On Advanced Naval Capabilities and Services

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 19, 2019)

ABU DHABI --- Yesterday, at the IDEX International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Ship Building and Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance their collaboration in the naval sector.



Building on years of positive partnership for the development of UAE naval capabilities, under the new MoU, Abu Dhabi Ship Building and Leonardo will jointly work to create a Combat Management System (CMS) Integration Laboratory capable of testing, maintaining and evolving the software of Leonardo’s CMS system operational on more than 20 of the UAE Navy’s ships.



This marks an important step in the path to deliver to the Country the necessary expertise and know how to ensure operational availability of its fleet as well as better serving other regional customers.



The new MoU will also explore the development of a joint logistic support solution for preventive and corrective maintenance and a local spare parts inventory for Leonardo naval systems. The collaboration areas will significantly improve lead-time, repairs turnaround time and overall systems sustainment.



Leonardo is excited about this new development in its long-standing partnership with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, which has the potential to involve more UAE industries. Focusing on advanced services, enhanced logistics and local partnerships in Leonardo’s key markets is in line with the path to achieve sustainable business growth outlined in the company’s Industrial Plan.



The areas covered by the MoU will pave the way for increased technology and knowledge transfer to the benefit of UAE industries sustaining the development of local skilled workforce.



-ends-

