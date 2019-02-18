Navantia Proposes an Advanced Solution for the Netherlands Submarine Program

(Source: Navantia; issued Feb 18, 2019)

#TKMS and #Navantia apparently ousted from the Dutch submarine replacement program, leaving Naval Group and #Saab in the race. Official announcement expected this week: https://t.co/bjCudtV6oQ — Boris Jörgen (@BorisJorgen) February 18, 2019

Navantia, the Spanish shipyard, in its bid for the Walrus Replacement Program is proposing an adaptation to Dutch requirements and local content of the Spanish Navy S80 Plus submarine.With a modern design and a similar size to Walrus-class of about 3,000 tons, the reference design is already fully compliant with Dutch requirements including growth potential.The expeditionary S-80 design is fully funded and already in production, therefore the minimal technical, schedule and financial risks provide an advantage comparing with completely new solutions. The modern design and the new yard infrastructure with a highly automated construction will lead to a solution offering substantial savings respect to any competing offer.Navantia’s proposal is the only one offering its parent Navy solution, providing the possibility of a common fleet of eight expeditionary submarines offers sharing resources and co-operation in the fields of training, logistics support and operations, a unique joint capability within NATO. Past co-operation between the two countries with the Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment and Landing Platform Dock programs has proven to be very successful.Navantia, through the S80 program, already has strong relationships with many Dutch naval suppliers and Dutch naval knowledge partners and during the biding process has identified numerous additional parties that will be included in the final solution. There is a clear commitment to work with Dutch naval industry and technology base to ensure full involvement and retention of Dutch submarine capabilities for the entire life cycle of the submarines.Navantia has no exclusive teaming relations and can therefore consider sharing the construction with Damen at a later stage.Including the evolved S-80 on the shortlist offers the best and most cost-effective solution, as well as being the benchmark for all new designs.-ends-