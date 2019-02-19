Russian Helicopters to Take Part in Aero India - 2019

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Feb 19, 2019)

BANGALORE --- Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of State Corporation Rostec) will take part in the 12th edition of Aero India - 2019 from February 20 to 24 in Bangalore, India. Russian Helicopters will showcase the shipborne version of Ka-226T helicopter as well as the vast range of civil-purpose helicopters.



This year, the key exhibit at the Holding Company’s booth shall be the mock-up model of a light shipborne Ka-226T helicopter. The naval version of Ka-226T features blade folding system of main rotor. Also, the helicopter boasts the state-of-the-art avionics suite, its components and systems are fit for operation under aggressive conditions of marine environment. Owing to its small dimensions, the helicopter can be deployed on ships and low-displacement vessels. Ship-based Ka-226T helicopter may be used to perform search and rescue, as well as transport missions day and night in standard and adverse weather conditions.



“No doubt, India is our strategic partner and at this show we are planning to discuss one of our key projects: the localization of production of Ka-226T in this country. Moreover, in view of the voiced interest in procuring light utility ship-based rotorcraft we shall put an increased focus on presenting the capabilities of naval version of Ka-226T. The helicopters in such configuration are being delivered to the Russian special-task aviation and already have a favorable track record. This rotorcraft may become a logical continuation of the current cooperation we are building within the scope of the “Make in India” program”, noted Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



The Holding Company shall also showcase the mock-ups of Ansat and Mi-171A2 rotorcraft and conduct a set of negotiations on the prospective deliveries of these helicopters. India is to become one of the first foreign operators of Mi-171A2: currently the Holding Company is finalizing joint TC validation activities with the Indian authorities. The first Mi-171A2 shall be handed over to the Indian customer in 2019.



Besides, the visitors of Aero India shall see the mock-up model of a utility Mi-38 helicopter. This is one of the most computerized civil helicopters in the world: The flight control and navigation suite enables automated enroute flight, landing, hovering and stabilization in any flight mode. The integrated on-board equipment suite IBKO-38 installed on Mi-38 supplies the crew with information of sufficient quality and quantity to guarantee top flight safety. Due to the implemented technical solutions Mi-38 surpasses other helicopters in its class in terms of load-/passenger-carrying capacity and major flight performance. Mi-38 is intended for operation in a wide range of climatic conditions including maritime, tropical and cold climates.



In addition to presenting its products, Russian Helicopters shall focus on discussing after-sales support of rotorcraft operated by the foreign customers. The new format of ASS offered by the Holding Company is aimed at structuring strategic relations with an operator and implies execution of long-term no-bid agreements and transition to life cycle support contracts.





JSC “Russian Helicopters”, a part of Rostec State Corporation, is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The Holding Company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. We operate five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.



