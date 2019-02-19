Raytheon Emirates Opens New Headquarters in Abu Dhabi

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Feb 19, 2019)

ABU DHABI, UAE --- Raytheon Emirates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Company today opened its headquarters in Al Maqam Tower at Abu Dhabi Global Market Square. The new facility will help Raytheon Emirates develop human capital, industrial partnerships and new technology in the United Arab Emirates in the areas of missile defense, cybersecurity, effectors, and other enabling technologies.



Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, chairman, Raytheon Emirates Board and president, Raytheon Missile Systems said, “The new headquarters brings us closer to our customers and business partners in the UAE. This will help us fast-track industrial partnerships and indigenous technology development, as well as develop Emirati professional talent.”



Matar Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer at Tawazun Economic Council, said, “Today’s ceremony is a testament to the possibility of creating mutually rewarding initiatives under the Tawazun Economic Program. We are delighted to be working closely with industry leaders such as Raytheon to enhance the investment environment and accelerate the transfer of advanced technology and technical know-how to the local market.”



“By building a base in Abu Dhabi, Raytheon will benefit from the emirate’s competitive advantages including: economic and political stability; robust infrastructure; and facilitated procedures and processes, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred investment destination in the region for the largest international companies,” added Al Romaithi.



“Raytheon’s more than 31-year relationship with the UAE and the opening of Raytheon Emirates’ new head office enables us to accelerate our plans to develop local industrial capabilities that will help diversify the UAE economy,” said Alan Davis, chief executive of Raytheon Emirates, which is entering its second year of operation.



Raytheon Emirates, which was launched under the Tawazun Economic Program, announced in June last year the signing of a long-term lease with Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) for its new UAE headquarters in Al Maqam Tower to include options for additional space as the business grows.





