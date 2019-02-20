Northrop Grumman Showcasing Technology Expertise, Industry Partnerships During Avalon 2019

CANBERRA, Australia --– Northrop Grumman Corporation will feature an array of technologies related to autonomous systems, 5th generation battlespace integration, platform stewardship, cyber, space and kinetics at the Australian International Airshow and Defence Exposition from Feb. 26 to March 3.



The company’s booth (Hall 3: 3M19) will feature interactive demonstrations of joint battle management, maritime situational awareness and joint force integration. In addition, Northrop Grumman will highlight the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile, the Palletised Weapon System, satellite servicing and communications satellite capabilities, all the work of its newest sector, Innovation Systems.



A full-scale model of Northrop Grumman’s MQ-4C Triton will be located on the Royal Australian Air Force’s “Jericho Trail.” In June 2018, the Australian government announced its plan to purchase the unmanned aircraft system. As a high-altitude long endurance system, Triton will significantly enhance the Commonwealth’s maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.



An MQ-8C Fire Scout full-scale model will be located opposite the Conference Centre entrance. Fire Scout is a combat proven, autonomous helicopter system that has completed more than 16,600 flight hours over 6,200 sorties. Northrop Grumman will also introduce the Firebird product line at the show with a scale model in the exhibit, highlighting a new approach to multi-mission flexibility across the Asia-Pacific region.



During Avalon, Northrop Grumman Australia will renew its strategic alliance agreement with the Defence Science and Technology Group and will sign the Australian Industry Capability deed with the Commonwealth, thus demonstrating the company’s commitment to promote local capability. These partnerships and investments represent Northrop Grumman’s efforts to reinforce its position as a defence prime contractor and systems integrator.



“We are excited to highlight the milestones we have accomplished since the last airshow, as well as showcase our capabilities that support the Australian Defence Force today and into the future,” said Warren King, interim chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia.





