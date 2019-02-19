Al-Wahash Armored Personnel Carrier with Shturm Combat Turret at IDEX 2019 – A Joint Project of Ukraine and UAE

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Feb 19, 2019)

Developed by South African and Emirati engineers in the U.A.E., the new Wahash 8x8 armored personnel carrier is fitted with the same Ukrainian-made Shturm turret fitted to the Ukrainian Army’s BTR-3 APC. (UBP photo)

On IDEX-2019 international exhibition, which is taking place in Abu-Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), the Al‑Wahash 8×8 armored personnel carrier with BM-3M Shturm combat tower is introduced for the first time.



Al‑Wahash 8×8 armored personnel carrier with BM-3M Shturm turret is the result of cooperation between enterprises of the Ukrainian State Concern Ukroboronprom and UAE company Calidus LLC.



The BM-3M Shturm turret is used on BTR-3 APC which is serially produced by the State Enterprise Kyiv Armored Plant and has successfully passed the hardest tests in real combat actions in the East of Ukraine. Modern digital system with laser range finder and gun stabilizer ensures for the BM-3M Shturm high accuracy of firing with the 30 mm automatic gun, machine-gun and automatic grenade launcher, as well as Barrier anti-tank guided missiles system.



Due to the BM-3M Shturm turret the Al-Wahash 8×8 APC is provided with powerful arsenal of weapons for destroying of an enemy from the distance of up to 5 km at any weather conditions day and night.



It shall be mentioned that Al-Wahash 8×8 APC is one of the most up-to-date APCs of its class that was created by combination of the cutting-edge technologies from the leading world class manufacturers. Therefore, integration of the Ukrainian combat tower into this APC constitutes another evidence of high efficiency of the Ukrainian weapons.



On February, 18th, 2019 the Calidus LLC and the State Company Ukrspecexport, which is a member of the State Concern Ukroboronprom, signed the Memorandum of cooperation having consolidated the reached agreements in further cooperation.



In particular, it is planned to produce jointly the Al-Wahash 8×8 APCs with BM-3M Shturm turret and to promote it on the markets of UAE and other countries. Besides that, the parties plan to extend cooperation in implication of programs for modernization and producing of new pieces of armament and military equipment.



