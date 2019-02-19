SNMG1 Completes Dynamic Guard

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 19, 2019)

BERGEN, Norway --- Naval forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1), commanded by U.S. Rear Adm. Edward Cashman completed a ten-day NATO Allied Maritime Command led exercise Dynamic Guard 2019 off the coast of Norway, Feb. 15.



Dynamic Guard is a NATO exercise, executed concurrently with Norwegian led exercise Task Group 19-1 and designed to build and maintain proficiency in maritime electronic warfare and anti-submarine warfare.



“This exercise allowed NATO allies to train together in advanced anti-submarine warfare tactics,” said German Lt. Cmdr. Jan Schroder, SNMG1 Staff anti-submarine warfare officer. “We tested new tactics and equipment with our assets, which enhanced our skills by learning through integration how our equipment works together.”



Dynamic Guard provided SNMG1 the opportunity to engage in realistic maritime training, which presented various electronic warfare and anti-submarine warfare scenarios in a challenging environment.



“Our interaction with the allied units went extremely well,” said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Tyler Hagberg of the US Navy, lead electronic warfare supervisor for the SNMG1 flagship guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107).



“All units were highly professional and came prepared, going above and beyond what was asked of them. During certain exercises they even requested additional training beyond what was planned out,” Hagberg said.



The exercise demonstrated the ability of allied forces to quickly integrate to accomplish NATO directed missions and involved assets, such as, maritime patrol aircraft, submarines, helicopters, and naval ships. Participating forces came from Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and the United States.



“Dynamic Guard provided a balanced program of exercises, rising in complexity, aimed at challenging the operators in a very complex training environment,” said Cashman. “All the participating units did a fantastic job. We really came together as a team, maximized the training opportunities, and ultimately strengthened the skills that are critical to our effectiveness as an alliance.”



SNMG1 is composed of the U.S. flagship guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), the German navy replenishment tanker FGS Spessart (A 1442), and the Polish guided-missile frigate ORP General K. Pulaski (FrR 272). The group is one of four standing maritime task groups composed of ships from various Allied countries. These task groups form the core maritime capability of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). They provide a continuous maritime capability to execute NATO missions across the spectrum of operations, demonstrate solidarity, and strengthen diplomatic and professional links among allied naval forces.



-ends-

