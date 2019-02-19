Activz Global LLC, Names Vice Admiral Mathias W. Winter to Advisory Board

(Source: Activz Global; issued Feb 19, 2019)

SALT LAKE CITY --- Activz Global, LLC is proud to announce the appointment of Vice Admiral Mathias W. Winter to the company's Board of Advisers.



"Admiral Winter's participation on our Advisory Board is tremendously significant for Activz," said David Brown, Activz CEO. "Our ability to attract an individual of his accomplishment and stature powerfully illustrates that Activz is creating a new paradigm, never before seen, that is attractive to people from all walks of life."



Vice Admiral Mat Winter, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, received his commission in 1984 and was designated a naval flight officer in 1985. Winter holds a master's degree in computer science from the Naval Postgraduate School and another in national resource strategy from National Defense University's Industrial College of the Armed Forces.



Vice Admiral Winter is a career Naval Aviator having served operational flying tours as a bombardier/navigator, making multiple deployments on several aircraft carriers. He has held leadership positions at all levels within the Navy commanding technical, programmatic and acquisition organizations for the past 35 years. His leadership has directly resulted in the delivery of affordable and effective weapons, sensors, platforms and breakthrough technologies for the U.S. and International communities.



His command tours of large, complex organizations include the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake/Point Mugu, California; Navy Acquisition Executive for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons; Navy's Director for Innovation Technology Requirements and the 24th Chief of Naval Research.



In May 2017, he was selected to lead the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, the Department of Defense's largest acquisition enterprise that is responsible for developing and acquiring the F-35, the most advanced next-generation strike aircraft weapon system for the Navy, Air Force, Marines and many allied nations.



"I am excited to join the Activz team as a member of this impressive advisory board. Being a part of something bigger than oneself and knowing you can make a value-added contribution has been a hallmark of my career. Together with David's vision and his professional Activz leadership corps, I share the same commitment as the Activz team in promoting and helping their distributors and customers to achieve their goals and truly make a valued difference in their lives," declared Vice Admiral Winter."





ACTIVZ recognizes that human potential is limited only by preconceived notions and lack of knowledge. We are committed to discovering new technologies, information and products and pushing beyond our limits. In short, we focus on positively stimulating the human condition and finding ways to elevate individuals to new heights through health and personal improvement.



-ends-

