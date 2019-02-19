Thales Group, Atlas Elektronik Sign Agreement with Tawazun Economic Programme to Build Underwater Training Centre

(Source: Emirates News Agency; published Feb 19, 2019)

ABU DHABI --- Thales Group and Atlas Elektronik GmbH have recently announced the launch of a new underwater centre in Abu Dhabi, following an agreement with Tawazun Economic Programme, one of the key drivers of the Tawazun Economic Council.



The agreement was signed at IDEX 2019 by Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer at Tawazun Economic Council; Bernard Roux, CEO, Thales Group UAE, and Michael Ozegowski, CEO, Atlas Elektronik.



In a joint press statement after the signing ceremony, Al Romaithi said that this project aims at launching an underwater training centre for anti-submarine counter attacks and the operation and management of mine-sweeping mines. The centre will feature state-of-the-art technologies and will provide professional training on countering hostile submarines, as well as on operating marine radar detectors which use ultrasound for detecting underwater objects.



Matar Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer at Tawazun Economic Council, said, "Tawazun, once again, showcases its role as a key contributor to the empowerment and sustainable development of the defence and security sector in the UAE. We work closely with our strategic partners to ensure a seamless process of technology transfer to the local market, in line with our strategic needs and requirements. This centre is considered the first of its kind in the region."



He also highlighted the fact that the centre will meet the industry’s basic needs as well as enable the armed forces to keep abreast of the rapidly changing technological developments in both the military and naval operations.



Expressing her delight, Sourisse said, "Thales enjoys a deep-rooted partnership with the United Arab Emirates Navy. The launch of the training centre stems from our commitment to contribute towards the development of sovereign capabilities and talent in the UAE."



Ozegowski said, "We are committed to supporting the operational needs of the UAE Navy, and are delighted to work with Tawazun Economic Council to launch a one-of-a-kind training centre. This agreement underscores our deep-rooted relationship and will contribute towards building a future generation of highly efficient officers."



Tawazun has recently announced a new economic programme framework that offers many investment options to strategic partners from global defence companies and suppliers in the defence and security sector.



