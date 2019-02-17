Spetstechnoexport Showcases Ukrainian Missile Systems "Neptun" and "Vilkha" to the International Market

A model of the Ukrainian Neptun anti-ship cruise missile exhibited at the IDEX shows in the U.A.E. It is said to have a range of 280km and a 145 kg warhead. (STE photo)

Spetstechnoexport Company, part of the State Concern Ukroboronprom, presented for the first time the new models of the cruise anti-ship missile system "Neptun" and high-precision multiple rocket launching system "Vilkha" at the international Defense exhibition IDEX-2019 in the UAE.



The combat units for both systems were developed and produced by the State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch.”



One of four “Neptun” cruise anti-ship missile is capable of striking warships with up to 5,000 tons of water displacement at a distance of up to 280 km (the export version). The system consists of four anti-ship missiles, their launchers and a land mobile platform. The weight of each missile is 670 kg, and its fragmentation-explosive warheads weights 145 kg.



The new Ukrainian high precision multiple rocket launching system "Vilkha" with 300 mm caliber missiles is considered to be one of the most powerful in the world in its class. The system is intended for the purpose of defeating the targets of any type on the distant approaches.



The system is capable of launching 12 missiles in just 45 seconds on a distance of up to 120 km. In such a distance, the missiles hit the target with a circular error probable less than 30 meters. At the same time, the mass of one 300 mm missile "Vilkha" is 800 kg.



Both systems use mobile KrAZ-7634 chassis.



A number of the Middle East countries have been already interested in both systems for a long time. Conducting successful firing trials of "Neptun” and "Vilkha " missiles in 2018 created the preconditions for reaching specific agreements with potential foreign customers.



The products of Spetstechnoexport and other Ukrainian defense enterprises are presented at the IDEX 2019 exhibition at the joint stand of the Ukroboronprom.





IDEX is one of the most representative international exhibitions of armaments and security technologies. The exhibition is held by the patronage of the UAE President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with full support of the UAE Armed Forces.



