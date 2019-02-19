UAE Air Force to Get Multi-Mission Jet, Boost Rescue Capacity

(Source: Khaleej Times; published Feb 19, 2019)

ABU DHABI --- Aquila Aerospace LLC (Aquila) on Tuesday announced the signing of its first contract with the UAE Air Force (UAEAF) for the supply of one next-generation Challenger 650 aircraft in multi-mission configuration to update and expand the Emirates' maritime and airborne surveillance and search and rescue capabilities.Additionally, Aquila has an option to supply a second Aircraft to the UAE Air Force.The aircraft, a special mission variant of the Challenger business jet platform, is to be equipped with proven systems, providing outstanding capabilities in maritime surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation and command transportation.Aquila, with the support of Bombardier's Specialised aircraft division, will conduct the modification, integration, testing and certification of this latest variant at its modification centre at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi. Aircraft modifications will meet the UAEAF requirements, including the installation of various sensors, mission operator stations, observation windows and air operable doors. The aircraft is expected to be delivered to the modification centre in 2019. (end of excerpt)-ends-