U.S.-Manufactured Javelin Anti-Tank Missile System Stocks of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Supplemented

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 19, 2019)

Additional missiles for the Javelin anti-tank defence systems procured by the Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence have been delivered to Lithuania. The worth of the procurement is over USD 20 million, USD 5 million of which is financial support of the United States of America. The additional systems will be provided to units of the Lithuanian Land Force in order to strengthen defence capabilities of Lithuania.



“The U.S. is Lithuania’s strategic partner and key ally for security in the Baltic region. The Javelin anti-tank system procured from the U.S. is a particularly significant increase of long-term combat capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and enhancement of the effectiveness of deterrence,” Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis says.



The Javelin medium-range anti-tank missile system is and advanced weapon capable of destroying modern, explosive reactor armour (ERA)-fitted main battle tanks in daylight and at night at a distance of 75 metres – 2.5 kilometres. The system uses “fire-and-forget” principle: when the target is locked and a missile is fired, it guides itself all the way to the target, which increases protection of the unit since it can change its location without having to wait for the missile to hit its target.



The Javelin missile's tandem warhead is capable of attacking its target straight on or from the top from an altitude of up to 150 metres and hit a tank on the most vulnerable spot, i.e. the hatch. The Javelin has a soft launch design that ignites the engine of the missile only when it is outside of its launch-tube, which does not allow to detect where the missile was launched from. The weapon is suitable for using in urban combat from indoors.



The United States of America is Lithuania’s strategic partner and the main ally ensuring security of the Baltic region. The country actively contributes to strengthening security and stability of the Baltic region countries. It contributes soldiers, equipment and finance to the defence of our region.



