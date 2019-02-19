Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 19, 2019)

United Launch Services, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $441,761,778 firm-fixed-price contract, for launch services to deliver the SILENTBARKER, SBIRS GEO-5, and SBIRS GEO-6 missions to their intended orbits.



This launch service contract will include launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations/spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for SILENTBARKER and SBIRS GEO-5, with an option for an additional SBIRS GEO-6 launch service.



The locations of performance are Centennial, Colorado; and Cape Canaveral, Florida.



SILENTBARKER is expected to be completed by March 2022, SBIRS GEO-5 is expected to be completed by March 2021.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 space procurement funds in the amount of $308,550,970 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Contracting Division, Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-19-C-0005).



(ends)



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 19, 2019)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $297,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract, for launch services to deliver the NROL-87, NROL-85, and AFSPC-44 missions to their intended orbits.



This launch service contract will include launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations/spaceflight worthiness and mission unique activities for each mission.



The locations of performance are Hawthorne, California; Cape Canaveral Air Force Space Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.



NROL-85 and NROL-87 are expected to be completed by December 2021 and AFSPC-44 is expected to be completed by February 2021.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received.



Fiscal 2018 and 2019 space procurement funds in the amount of $285,223,097 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Contracting Division, Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-19-C-0004).



-ends-



