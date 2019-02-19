Saab Executive Hints at Gripen Follow-on Order for Brazil

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 19, 2019)

STOCKHOLM --- During an annual results review conducted in Stockholm on February 15, Saab Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe revealed that the company is currently in negotiations with Brazil for the sale of an additional tranche of JAS 39 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft.



After a lengthy assessment and negotiations period, Brazil and Saab penned a contract for an initial lot of 28 Gripen E and 8 Gripen F aircraft in 2013. The Gripen is poised to become the cornerstone of the Brazilian Air Force's modernized fighter aircraft fleet with a total requirement that could extend up to 100 aircraft if funding permits.



The first 13 aircraft are to be manufactured in Sweden, but subsequent models will be assembled under a licensed production arrangement with Brazilian aviation contractors such as Embraer. Deliveries of this initial lot are scheduled to begin in 2019 and conclude in 2024.



According to Buskhe's statements at the annual review, Brazil's follow-on order for the next Gripen lot could be arranged circa 2021-2022 around the time initial lot is entering full-scale serial-production.



-ends-

