F-35A Preparations on Track at Tindal

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 20, 2019)

Defence and industry partners have visited RAAF Base Tindal for the first Site Activation Task Force (SATAF) activity to assess the base’s readiness to support F-35A operations.



F-35A aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Tindal for permanent basing from February 2022, with construction of the F-35A facilities at the base underway and on schedule for completion by the end of 2020.



The SATAF activity from January 29 until February 1 involved more than 40 personnel from the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Division, Air Combat Systems Program Office, Air Combat Group, Chief Information Officer Group, US F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and industry – including Lend Lease, Coffey, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney – working together to clarify issues as No. 75 Squadron prepares to transition from Classic Hornet operations to the fifth-generation F-35A.



Project Director Support Systems Group Captain (GPCAPT) Rodney Srinivasan, of JSF Division, said the aim of the SATAF process was to identify gaps between the existing on-site capabilities and future requirements to support the Australian F-35A Air System at Tindal.



“This activity is an opportunity for key stakeholders to develop a better understanding of the remoteness and climatic challenges at Tindal, so they can factor those elements into their planning to achieve the delivery and installation of materiel hardware in the purpose-built F-35A facilities,” GPCAPT Srinivasan said.



“Being able to walk around the construction site at the new precinct gave the contractors key insights into what will be required to meet the agreed timelines.



“We will also be able to leverage from the lessons learnt from the SATAF activities conducted at RAAF Base Williamtown, which occurred from 2014-2017.”



The Tindal SATAF was led by the JPO, which will incorporate the key findings from this event into future SATAFs that are scheduled to be conducted for other F-35 Partner Nations and Foreign Military Sales customers.



At least one more Tindal SATAF event is planned for early 2020.



Performance and Reporting Officer Sarah Rollings, of JSF Division, said the focus now shifted to gaining the security accreditations required for the new precinct and the delivery of contracted items from F-35 Program prime contractors Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney, including big ticket items such as the simulators and base spares pack.



“Once delivery of some of the key systems is complete, we then begin focusing on the installation of the F-35 equipment,” Ms Rollings said.



“One big challenge with this is the climatic conditions and when – whether wet or dry season – is the best time to send the equipment and conduct the installs.



“Additionally, the WHS aspect of working in heat and humidity also needs to be factored into the duration of the install works.”



Given the success of the Williamtown preparations, the team is confident everything will be in place on time for No. 75 Squadron to begin operating the fifth-generation jets.



“This high level of cross-organisation and international collaboration is crucial for long-term success,” GPCAPT Srinivasan said.



