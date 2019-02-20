Saab and Tawazun Industrial Agreement Progresses at IDEX 2019

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 20, 2019)

Saab and the Tawazun Economic Council has signed an agreement advancing Saab’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) operations, at the international defence exhibition IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi.



Saab President and Chief Executive Officer Håkan Buskhe and Matar Ali Al Rumaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, in the presence of His Excellency Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The agreement, signed at the Tawazun stand, is a milestone for the ongoing development of Saab’s local operations in Abu Dhabi.



“The agreement today is very important to Saab’s work in developing an indigenous industrial capability in the UAE, which will support our common vision of a technology company designing and producing solutions with a global market in mind. I am delighted to be here at IDEX with Tawazun to sign this agreement as the latest milestone in establishing that business, and to the development of a world-class emirate defence and security industry,” says Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.



“Our agreement with Saab represents the vital role that the Tawazun Economic Program plays in supporting and enabling the defence and security sector in the UAE, as well as attracting foreign direct investment. We look forward to the positive impact that Saab will have on enhancing research and development through its expected partnerships with numerous educational institutions and SME’s in the country”, says Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer of Tawazun Economic Council.



This establishment of development and production in the UAE is part of Saab's strategy to increase international presence to enhance sales and profitable growth. Saab’s operations in the UAE will at the same time build engineering skills and create high-tech jobs in the country.





