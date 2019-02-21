Saab to Update Australian Army C-RAM Capability

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 21, 2019)

In late December, Saab received an order from the Capability Acquisition Sustainment Group (CASG) on behalf of the Australian Army to update the Wireless Audio Visual Emergency System (WAVES) equipment for the Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) System. The WAVES equipment provides early warning audible and visual alerts when the C-RAM sensors detect and identify an incoming threat within an exclusion zone.



The C-RAM capability (which comprises of multiple sensors, C2 nodes and warning systems) is an essential capability to protect friendly forces from hostile fire by detecting and warning against small, mobile and hard-to-find threats such as rockets, artillery and mortar fire. The Commonwealth’s C-RAM solution is built around the Saab Giraffe Agile Multi-Beam (AMB) radar which is part of a family of ground-based radars that can detect a range of incoming threats, from mortar and artillery rounds and rockets to small drones and fast moving aircraft.



“This is further proof of Saab’s strong position as a C-RAM worldwide supplier With the Giraffe AMB as the surface radar system of choice for a number of customers worldwide, including Australia, United Kingdom, Sweden and France”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab AB’s business area Surveillance.



Saab Australia provides the In-Service Support for the Australian Defence Force C-RAM system.



“This contract ensures that the Australian Army can continue to deploy world-leading technology to help protect Australian bases and personnel”, said Andy Keough, Managing Director of Saab Australia, "The contract also demonstrates Saab’s strong commitment to build and maintain in-country support capabilities.”



