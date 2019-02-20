Rostec Identified Potential Partners in Localization of Ka-226T in India

(Source: Rostec; issued Feb 20, 2019)

Russian Helicopters organized a meeting with over 30 potential Indian suppliers at the Aero India air show today to prepare the local production of the Ka-226T helicopter for the Indian Army. (RusHelo photo)

Russian Helicopters Holding Company (a part of State Corporation Rostec) and a number of Indian companies signed Memorandums of Understanding at Aero India 2019. The parties agreed to explore the producing a number of assemblies and components for Ka-226T helicopter in India.



The MOUs were signed with the following companies Elcom, Valdel Advanced Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Integrated Helicopter Services and Bharat Forge, covering assemblies such as fuselage, blades, radiostation and landing gear.



“We have launched a new stage of Ka-226T project: identifying the chain of manufacturers among the Indian companies. I am positive that the agreements reached today will result in a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation at a later stage when the production of Ka-226T is transferred to the customer’s territory”, noted Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company following the signing.



"The program of localization of production of Ka-226T helicopter in India is a key project within the scope of the "Make in India" program. The contract provides for the delivery of 60 Ka-226T assembled in Russia and the production of 140 units in the territory of the partner country. That said, the project opens up ample opportunities: I am sure that the rotorcraft assembled in India will be in high demand in this country as well as in the third markets.



“In particular, we intend to take part in a bid for the delivery of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters for the Indian Navy. The selection of Ka-226T will allow India to reduce expenditures for transportation, maintenance, personnel training due to the localization of production in its own territory", highlights Victor Kladov, Director for international cooperation and regional policy at State Corporation Rostec.



The light utility helicopter Ka-226T features coaxial main rotor system, maximum take-off weight of 3.6 tons and is capable of transporting up to 1 ton of payload. The main distinctive feature of the helicopter is its modular design. Ka-226T can be easily fitted with a transport cabin enabling the transportation of up to 6 people, or with modules carrying special equipment. Flight performance of Ka-226T helicopter, its environmental friendliness, cost effectiveness, state-of-the-art avionics suite and additional flight safety solutions make this helicopter one of the best in its class.



(ends)





Russian Helicopters Conducted A Conference with the Indian Suppliers for the Ka-226T Project

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Feb 21, 2019)

BANGALORE, India --- Russian Helicopters Holding Company (a part of Rostec State Corporation) organized the conference of potential suppliers of components for Ka-226T helicopter made in India. The event took place within the scope of Aero India Show 2019 with more than 30 Indian industrial enterprises as participants. Identifying the chain of local suppliers is a part of the project of setting up the production of Ka-226T helicopter in India.



The day before, Russian Helicopters signed the Memorandums of understanding with Elcom, Valdel Advanced Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Integrated Helicopter Services and Bharat Forge. They are willing to supply blades, radiostations, landing gear and the elements of fuselage.



"We are facing an ambitious task because the world has so far not seen such projects of transferring leading-edge rotorcraft production. To set up the production of Ka-226T helicopter, its assemblies and components, is not possible without the reliable Indian partners and future suppliers having a sufficient number of technological competences and work experience in the aviation sphere. The objective of current interaction between Russian and Indian industrial enterprises is to present the background information on the project, a joint discussion of technical issues and finding further ways of cooperation", stated Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of JSC "Russian Helicopters".





In 2015, Russia and India signed an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of helicopter manufacturing. According to the agreement the Indian Armed Forces will take delivery of 200 Ka-226T; at least 140 out of that number are to be produced in the territory of India under the program "Make in India". In May 2017, Russian Helicopters, Rosoboronexport and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited founded a joint venture that deals with localization issues.



-ends-

