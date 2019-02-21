Airbus Certifies A400M Cargo Hold Tanks Refueling Unit

(Source: Airbus; issued Feb 21, 2019)

The Airbus A400M was delivered without a fully-certified and operation air refuelling system, but this vital capability is gradually being acquired in small but steady steps. (Airbus photo)

GETAFE, Spain --- Airbus has successfully completed the certification flight tests for the A400M Cargo Hold Tanks (CHT) refueling unit, taking a new step towards the full certification of the aircraft for air-to-air refueling operations as a tanker.



The campaign, performed together with the Spanish Air Force Test Centre (CLAEX), featured a total of nine flights where 90 tonnes of fuel were dispensed to Spanish Air Force F-18 receivers and to another A400M prototype as a representative heavy aircraft receiver.



The test campaign included the development and certification of the Cargo Hold Tanks with the latest Fuel Quantity Management System software, to be certified during 2019, enhancement of the night refueling vision system and preliminary testing of helicopter air-to-air refueling capabilities.



-ends-

