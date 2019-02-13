BAE Systems Awarded $74.7 Million U.S. Army Contract for Holston Ammunition Plant Modernization

BAE Systems has received a $74.7 million U.S. Army contract to design, construct and commission a new facility that will improve production efficiency and modernize energetics manufacturing at the installation.



The construction of the Recrystallization and Slurry Coating Formulation facility at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) will play a vital part in the manufacturing process of several products that supports the military and is one of several multi-year U.S. Army-driven modernization requirements for the installation.



“The new facility will allow HSAAP to enhance production capabilities of our current product base and will support future product requirements as needed by the U.S. Department of Defense,” stated Mark Hellstern, director of modernization of Ordnance Systems at BAE Systems. “Our modernization efforts will help ensure the long-term viability of the Holston facility in its strategic support to meet current and future demands, both domestically and abroad.”



The new facility, designed with state-of-the-art safety and environmental controls, allows for energetics to be “recrystallized” to meet quality and formulation specifications. The new facility will also have dual use capability to “dewater” material in order to prepare it for further processing.



BAE Systems has been the operating contractor of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant since 1999, developing a wide range of explosive formulations for both military and commercial applications. Since January 1999, BAE Systems Ordnance Systems business has provided modernization planning, project management, design, and construction at the U.S. Army munitions plant facilities it operates.



The estimated completion date is late 2021.



