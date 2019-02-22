Northrop Grumman Selected to Continue F-35 Program Mission Critical Work

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Feb 22, 2019)

CANBERRA, Australia --- Northrop Grumman Australia, a fully owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation welcomes the announcement of the assignment of maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade (MRO&U) work for the multinational F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program to the Australian defence industry.



Under this assignment announcement, Northrop Grumman Australia and fellow Australian companies, BAE Systems, MOOG, RUAG, NIOA, Survitec, and GE Aviation, will provide the capabilities underpinning thirteen of seventeen MRO&U component repair technology groups assigned to the Asia-Pacific region.



These categories, assigned to Australian industry by the U.S. Department of Defense for the sustainment of F-35 Lightning IIs based in the Asia-Pacific region, include depot repair for avionics, munitions/weapons delivery, canopy systems, aircraft composite structure, electro-optical systems, electrical components, valves, auxiliary power systems, hydraulics, pneumatics, pneudraulics, hydro-mechanical systems, landing gear, life support and pumps.



“Northrop Grumman Australia continues to be fully committed to growing its in-country technical sustainment workforce and capabilities, and this work will allow us to continue supporting the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) mission and the Australian defence industry at large,” said Warren King, interim chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “We are grateful to our industry teammates, the Australian JSF Division, the Commonwealth government, and the U.S. JPO for this recognition.”



Northrop Grumman’s capabilities related to F-35 are reinforced by the company’s support to the RAAF’s KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport, Special Purpose Aircraft fleet and C-27J Spartan battlefield airlifter. With the sustainment and modernisation solutions we will offer for other mission-critical platforms such as the MQ-4C Triton, Northrop Grumman is well positioned to continue to drive strategic value creation in the MRO market.



Based on the assignment, Northrop Grumman Australia will deliver avionics, composites (teaming with Quickstep) and electro-optics repair (teaming with BAE Systems) services. In providing these services, the company will leverage its existing capabilities, as well as introduce new technologies to the Australian defence industrial community.



To further support the execution of this assignment, Northrop Grumman Australia is establishing an Electronic Sustainment Centre (ESC) to sustain mission-readiness capabilities within the Commonwealth. After achieving readiness in January 2019 to support regional APN-241 radar repair, the ESC is prepared to support key fifth-generation communications, navigation, and identification systems.



“MRO&U components are one element of the F-35 global sustainment solution. As the U.S. and partner nations activate their F-35 fleets, Northrop Grumman and its industry team will continue to ensure critical systems are available for tasking and mission training,” said Steve Hogan, vice president, global sustainment and technology services supply chain, Northrop Grumman Technology Services.



This assignment builds upon the significant contributions made by Northrop Grumman as a principal member of the F-35 industry team and the company’s strong pedigree in platform stewardship.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

