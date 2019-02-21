Crews of Southern Military District Undergo Training on New Mi-28UB Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 21, 2019)

In the aviation regiment of the Southern Military District in the Krasnodar Territory, where new Mi-28UB training and combat helicopters arrived at the end of 2018, crews are being trained.



The pilots underwent a special training course for new equipment at the Center for Combat Use and Retraining of the army aviation flight personnel in the Tver Region and received permission to conduct flights on this type of aircraft.



Earlier, the Mi-28UB pilots made control flights, including a series of takeoffs and landings of the helicopter, flights at altitudes up to 1,000 m, as well as checking operational systems under load and overload.



The Mi-28UB is equipped with a modernized integrated avionics system. The use of this complex allows you to effectively search, detect, recognize and destroy ground and air targets.



-ends-

