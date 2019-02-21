BEL Signs Teaming Agreement with Hughes India for Helicopter SATCOM Solutions

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 21, 2019)

Navratna Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hughes India have entered into a Teaming Agreement for design, development, supply, installation, integration and commissioning of Satellite Communication solutions for helicopters under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India at Aero India 2019, Bengaluru.



Director (Marketing), BEL, Ms Anandi Ramalingam and President, Hughes India Shri Partho Banerjeesigned the MoU in the presence of Director (Other Units), BEL, Shri Nataraj Krishnappa, on February 20, 2019.



The Teaming Agreement will enable MoD’s strategic users to get enabled with helicopter-based Satellite Communication links for real-time and assured communications using ISRO's Ku band satellites. Through this agreement, BEL and Hughes India are collaborating using their respective state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities in developing these integrated and sophisticated helicopter solutions.



BEL is a Navratna defence PSU with expertise in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of Radar & Weapon Systems, Network Centric Systems and Communications systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems, Electro-optics products, Tank Electronics & Gun Systems, Satcom Systems, Homeland Security & Smart City solutions, Strategic Components and select civilian products.



Hughes India is a majority owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, USA (Hughes). Hughes is the world’s largest provider of broadband satellite networks and services. Hughes India is the largest satellite service operator in India providing a comprehensive range of broadband networking technologies, solutions, and services for businesses and governments.



-ends-

