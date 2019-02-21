Heckler & Koch Fined €3.7 Million Over Illegal Arms Sales to Mexico

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued Feb 21, 2019)

Two former staff members at the weapons manufacturer were given suspended sentences for violating Germany's War Weapons Control Act for their involvement in the delivery of machine guns to Mexico.



The 10-month trial of former employees of Germany's biggest gun-maker, Heckler & Koch, ended in disappointment for arms trade opponents as former CEOs were acquitted for their part in the illegal sale of G36 assault rifles to Mexico between 2006 and 2009, while Marianne B. and Ingo S., employees with largely administrative duties, were found guilty.



A few boos rang out in the courtroom as Judge Frank Maurer read the verdict, especially as Peter B., a former CEO, was found not guilty. The executive, who was also H&K's main contact with government export authorities, was the most powerful of the defendants, none of whom showed a visible reaction as the verdict was read.



The company Heckler & Koch itself was fined €3.7 million ($4.2 million), the approximate value of the guns at the time of their sale. That came as a welcome surprise to veteran anti-arms trade activist Jürgen Grässlin, who had initially pressed the charges and had expected a fine based only on the profits from the illegal sale. He added that the fine could exacerbate H&K's financial troubles.



In response to the verdict, H&K released a statement saying that the company would carefully assess the court's decision. "We can however not understand the Court's decision that we should not only forfeit the profit generated on the Mexico business [deal] but instead forfeit the entire sales price, despite the fact that none of the directors committed an offence," the statement read, before adding that the company had undergone a "rigorous change process" in the past years and "established new ethical standards."



Decision-makers let off



In his two-hour reading of the verdict, the judge repeatedly underlined that the court was not there to judge the German arms industry itself, nor how the weapons were used in Mexico. "Whether an arms export is permitted is exclusively a political decision, not a legal one," he said.



The judge's narrow legal focus drew outrage from the gallery. After he dismissed what he called the "populist" argument that the "executioners" were being condemned while the big decision-makers were being let go, Grässlin called out, "That's exactly how it is!" Afterwards, Grässlin called the verdict an example of "two-class justice," and said the trial had revealed how ineffective Germany's arms export controls are.



"From this verdict we see what a problem it is that in Germany we have no way of prosecuting a company," said former Left party MP Jan van Aken, who had observed most of the trial. "So, it's in the nature of the process that the bosses never leave a paper trail. It will also be very difficult to prosecute CEOs."



The court found that Peter B. was neither aware of the illegal nature of the sales, nor did he exert improper influence on the content of the government's export permits by advising the company to exclude the four states that the government had human rights concerns about.



Testimony from the trial raises plenty of suspicion that officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs advised the company on what it should and shouldn't put in the end-use declarations to get the exports approved. As van Aken put it: "All the witnesses said, 'We didn't suggest anything.' The firm said, 'The ministry suggested it.' The ministry said, 'The suggestion did not come from us.' I think they said, 'This and this and this can't be in there, bring us another end-use declaration.'"



The Economic Affairs Ministry official Claus W., called as a witness last July, pointed out that the ministry sees its basic role as supporting German firms. Claus W. admitted, in what van Aken said was the "key moment" of the trial, that once weapons leave the country, the government has little control over who they're used by, or for what. "As soon as an export has happened, you can't guarantee anything anymore," he testified. "Gone is gone."



Indeed, Claus W. even testified that the ministry deemed protecting H&K by enabling exports to be in the government's interest, since the company also supplies the German military. "To make sure the company can survive, export orders have to fill the gaps," he said.



Much of the verdict turned on a Post-it note that read, "Guerrero has to be taken out" – attached to a printed email – apparently advising the company to take the state of Guerrero off the end-use declaration. Since the note was written by the secretary who was convicted, but apparently at the behest of B., the prosecution argued that this showed that B knew the state of Mexico was not allowed on the list.



The Iguala 43



The fact that the G36s were used in the Mexican states forbidden by the government is no longer disputed. Before the trial, a vigil was held for the victims of the 2014 massacre of protesting students in Iguala, Guerrero. At least six were murdered by corrupt local police and mafia members, though 43 others disappeared and are thought to have executed during the night.



During Thursday's demonstration, Carola Hausotter of a German-based Mexican human rights organization, read out a letter by Leonel Gutierrez Solano, brother of Aldo Gutierrez Solano, a student who has been in a coma since September 2014 after being shot in the head during the Iguala killings.



Last year, the court denied an application by Solano's family to testify as co-plaintiffs in the trial, "to show what consequences the sale of the weapons had." He also pointed out that no one in Mexico has been put on trial for the illegal sale of the weapons.



"We hope that the verdict will play a role in making sure that there will be no more violations of the law of this kind, and that weapons will no longer be exported to places where they're not meant to be," Solano wrote.



(ends)



Heckler & Koch will Carefully Examine Today’s Decision by the Stuttgart District Court: Forfeiture of the Full Sales Price Not Comprehensible

(Source: Heckler & Koch GmbH; issued Feb 21, 2019)

The company actively supported the investigation into the “Mexico Case” and has implemented changes as a consequence: strict delivery constraints, strict compliance rules



-- Relating to today’s verdict by the Stuttgart District Court:



We will examine today’s verdict carefully. We can however not understand the Court’s decision that we should not only forfeit the profit generated on the Mexico business but instead forfeit the entire sales price, despite the fact that none of the directors committed an offence. This should have been taken into account.



In addition, the Court could have taken account in its verdict of the fact that from the beginning, Heckler & Koch has supported the proceedings and the active investigation and fully cooperated with the public prosecutor. This included the company initiating a comprehensive special investigation and providing the prosecutor with the detailed, over 100 pages long, report of this.



-- Relating to the fundamental changes that the company has successfully implemented over the past few years:



Over the past few years, we have undertaken a rigorous change process. Today, Heckler & Koch is set up completely differently compared to the middle of the last century. Heckler & Koch expressly accepts its social and legal responsibility. Therefore, the company has made far-reaching and substantial changes because of the regrettable incidents, in order to prevent such occurrences in the future.



The sales strategy has been fundamentally changed and new ethical standards established. Since then, our products are only delivered to countries that meet clear and comprehensible requirements. This includes countries that belong to the EU or NATO, or have partnership agreements with NATO, together with other European and non-European countries that fulfil accordingly strict criteria and for which deliveries are expressly in the security interest of the Federal Republic of Germany.



In addition, as a consequence of “Mexico” Heckler & Koch has made changes to its internal Compliance Management System to increase the sense of responsibility of the company and its employees and also to subject each potential distribution partner to a rigorous compliance audit. A newly-defined code of conduct, anticorruption and cartel law guidelines and the ethical business principles also influence the required company orientation.



These measures characterise the current company culture and are applied consistently.





Heckler & Koch is one of the world's leading manufacturers of small arms, with firmly established roots in Germany. For more than 65 years, the company has been a reliable partner to security forces, the police and special forces of NATO and NATO-associated states. Heckler & Koch represents the highest of quality, as well as innovative products.



-ends-

