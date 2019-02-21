PLA Air Force Signs Helicopter Medical Rescue Cooperation Agreement with Civilian Company

(Source: China Military Online; issued Feb 21, 2019)

BEIJING --- The Logistics Department of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement on helicopter medical rescue with a civilian general aviation company.



The PLA Air Force has troops in many locations covering a wide range of terrains. Some units are located in such remote areas as plateaus, deserts, mountains, and islands, where medical resources are usually limited and transport conditions are challenging. In the event of an emergency, it would be relatively difficult to carry out ground medical evacuation. Helicopter medical rescue, however, is considered swift, flexible and possible over a long range, so it is the trend of development for emergency rescue in China.



This strategic cooperation with civilian company will help integrate advantages of joint military and civilian resources in future emergency medical support operations, forming an air transport medical evacuation network with medium- and long-range, all-weather and multi-domain features. It will open up air routes for the medical rescue of injured and ill officers and soldiers.



According to the cooperation agreement, the civilian company shall provide helicopter medical rescue services for officers and soldiers of the PLA Air Force over the next three years. When officers and soldiers need emergency medical attention, the company would provide timely helicopter medical rescue support as long as conditions permit.



The Logistics Department of the PLA Air Force will also organize qualified military hospitals to establish cooperative relationship with the company, and jointly organize medical personnel of the PLA Air Force to participate in helicopter medical rescue training so as to ensure the speed and efficiency of the rescue.



