The Brazilian Navy Orders Three Multi-Role H135s from Airbus

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Feb 21, 2019)

MARIGNANE, France --- The Brazilian Navy has ordered three H135 light twin-engine helicopters to be operated by the 1st General Purpose Helicopter Squadron (HU-1). The aircraft will be dedicated to a wide range of missions such as special operations, transport of troops and freight, naval inspection, search and rescue and medical evacuation.



Two of these aircraft will be equipped with aeromedical kits. Other equipment will include a cargo hook, an emergency flotation system, a winch, as well as weather radar.



The aircraft, which will replace the current light twin-engine AS355s, could also carry out missions in the frame of the Brazilian Antarctic Programme in the near future.



The contract includes a comprehensive HCare support and services package, which will guarantee the highest levels of availability for this fleet.



“We are extremely happy to sign this contract, which consolidates and extends the partnership we have had for over 40 years with the Brazilian Navy, our very first customer in the country,” said Richard Marelli, Helibras President and Airbus Head of Country in Brazil. “The H135’s low operating costs and excellent availability rate make it the ideal helicopter to fulfil the Navy’s challenging missions and needs.”



To date, more than 1,280 helicopters of the H135 family are in operation around the globe, having flown 4.9 million flight hours.





